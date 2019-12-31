2020 Sports Calendar

|Subject to change
|JANUARY
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Toblach, Italy.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
1 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla.
1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans.
1 — Ice hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Dallas vs. Nashville at Cotton Bowl, Dallas.
2 — College football, Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.
2 — College football, Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl.
2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii
3 — College football, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise.
3-5 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.
3-5 — Speedskating, U.S. Short Track Championships, Kearns, Utah.
3-5 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.
3-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, Brisbane/Perth/Sydney, Australia
4 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.
4 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.
4 — College football, Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas.
4 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.
4-5 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.
4-11 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open.
5 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.
5 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.
5-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Lackenhof, Austria.
6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.
6 — College football, Mobile AL Bowl, Mobile, Ala.
6-10 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.
6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha.
6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Brisbane (Australia) International.
6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.
8 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.
9 — Men’s soccer, MLS SuperDraft.
9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.
9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, South African Open, Johannesburg.
10 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
10 — Major League Baseball, MLB Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
10-12 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.
10-12 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships, Montreal.
10-12 — Speedskating, European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
10-12 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, La Plagne, France.
11 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.
11 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Scuol, Switzerland.
11 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, St. Louis.
11 — College football, NCAA Division FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.
11-12 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.
11-12 — Synchronized Skating, The Britannia Cup, Nottingham, England.
11-12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, combined, Super G, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
11-12 — Luge, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.
11-12 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.
11-12 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.
11-12 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.
12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Great Exuma, Bahamas.
12-18 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Adelaide (Australia) International.
12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.
13 — College football, College Football Championship, New Orleans.
13-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hobart (Australia) International.
14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Flachau, Austria.
14-15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Bad Gastein, Austria.
14-19 — Bowling, PBA, Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas.
15 — Pro Basketball, Last day to sign NBA two-way contracts.
16-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
16-19 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi (UAE) HSBC Championship.
16-19 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, La Quinta, Calif.
16-19 — Biathlon, World Cup, Ruhpolding, Germany.
17-18 — Synchronized Skating, Zagreb (Croatia) Snowflakes Trophy.
17-18 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Laax, Switzerland.
17-19 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.
17-19 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.
17-19 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Zao, Japan.
18 — College football, East-West Shrine Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.
18 — College football, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
18 — Running, U.S. Cross Country Championships, San Diego.
18 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.
18 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Calgary, Alberta.
18 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiseralm, Italy.
18 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.
18-19 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and parallel giant slalom, Sestriere, Italy.
18-19 — Synchronized Skating, Hevelis Cup, Gdansk, Poland.
18-19 — Luge, World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
18-19 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Titisee-Neustadt, Germany.
18-19 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
19 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.
19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas.
20 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft.
20-26 — Figure Skating, European Championships, Graz, Austria.
20-26 — Figure Skating, U.S. Championships, Greensboro, N.C.
20-Feb. 2 — Men’s and women’s, ITF, Australian Open, Melbourne.
21 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.
21-26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Australia.
21-26 — Bowling, Oklahoma Open, Shawnee.
22-25 — NCAA Convention, Anaheim, Calif.
23 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.
23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.
23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.
23-26 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.
23-26 — Biathlon, World Cup, Pokljuka, Slovenia.
24 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, St. Louis.
24-25 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Kootenay Boundary, B.C., Canada.
24-26 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.
24-26 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Debrecen, Hungary.
24-26 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.
25 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Mount Tremblant, Quebec.
25 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Glendale, Ariz.
25 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.
25 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
25 — Running, U.S. Olympic Trials – 50km Race Walk, Santee, Calif.
25 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.
25 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game, St. Louis.
25-26 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Bansko, Bulgaria.
25-26 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.
25-26 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
25-26 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Idre Fjall, Sweden.
25-26 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Piancavallo, Italy.
25-26 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.
25-26 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.
25-26 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.
25-26 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.
26 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, aerials, Moscow.
26 — College football, Hula Bowl, Honolulu.
26 — Pro football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
27-Feb. 1 — Bowling, PBA, Greater Jonesboro (Ark.) Open.
28 — Men’s’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Schladming, Austria.
30-Feb. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Morocco Champions, Marrakech.
30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Panama Championship, Panama City.
30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.
31 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.
31-Feb. 1 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
31-Feb. 1 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
31-Feb. 2 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee.
31-Feb. 2 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.
MORE
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.