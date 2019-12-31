Listen Live Sports

2020 Sports Calendar

Subject to change
JANUARY

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Toblach, Italy.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans.

1 — Ice hockey, NHL Winter Classic, Dallas vs. Nashville at Cotton Bowl, Dallas.

2 — College football, Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.

2 — College football, Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl.

2-5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

3 — College football, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise.

3-5 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

3-5 — Speedskating, U.S. Short Track Championships, Kearns, Utah.

3-5 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.

3-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, Brisbane/Perth/Sydney, Australia

4 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

4 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

4 — College football, Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas.

4 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

4-5 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

4-11 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open.

5 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.

5 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

5-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Lackenhof, Austria.

6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

6 — College football, Mobile AL Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

6-10 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Brisbane (Australia) International.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

8 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

9 — Men’s soccer, MLS SuperDraft.

9-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.

9-12 — Men’s golf, European PGA, South African Open, Johannesburg.

10 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

10 — Major League Baseball, MLB Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

10-12 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

10-12 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships, Montreal.

10-12 — Speedskating, European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

10-12 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, La Plagne, France.

11 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.

11 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Scuol, Switzerland.

11 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, St. Louis.

11 — College football, NCAA Division FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.

11-12 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

11-12 — Synchronized Skating, The Britannia Cup, Nottingham, England.

11-12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, combined, Super G, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

11-12 — Luge, World Cup, Altenberg, Germany.

11-12 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

11-12 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

11-12 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Dresden, Germany.

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

12-18 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP Tour/WTA, Adelaide (Australia) International.

12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ASB Classic, Auckland, New Zealand.

13 — College football, College Football Championship, New Orleans.

13-18 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Hobart (Australia) International.

14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Flachau, Austria.

14-15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Bad Gastein, Austria.

14-19 — Bowling, PBA, Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas.

15 — Pro Basketball, Last day to sign NBA two-way contracts.

16-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

16-19 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi (UAE) HSBC Championship.

16-19 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Desert Classic, La Quinta, Calif.

16-19 — Biathlon, World Cup, Ruhpolding, Germany.

17-18 — Synchronized Skating, Zagreb (Croatia) Snowflakes Trophy.

17-18 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Laax, Switzerland.

17-19 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.

17-19 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

17-19 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Zao, Japan.

18 — College football, East-West Shrine Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.

18 — College football, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

18 — Running, U.S. Cross Country Championships, San Diego.

18 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.

18 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Calgary, Alberta.

18 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiseralm, Italy.

18 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

18-19 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and parallel giant slalom, Sestriere, Italy.

18-19 — Synchronized Skating, Hevelis Cup, Gdansk, Poland.

18-19 — Luge, World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

18-19 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Titisee-Neustadt, Germany.

18-19 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

19 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

20 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft.

20-26 — Figure Skating, European Championships, Graz, Austria.

20-26 — Figure Skating, U.S. Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

20-Feb. 2 — Men’s and women’s, ITF, Australian Open, Melbourne.

21 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

21-26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Australia.

21-26 — Bowling, Oklahoma Open, Shawnee.

22-25 — NCAA Convention, Anaheim, Calif.

23 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Seiser Alm, Italy.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.

23-26 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.

23-26 — Biathlon, World Cup, Pokljuka, Slovenia.

24 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, St. Louis.

24-25 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Kootenay Boundary, B.C., Canada.

24-26 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

24-26 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Debrecen, Hungary.

24-26 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany.

25 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Mount Tremblant, Quebec.

25 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Glendale, Ariz.

25 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

25 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

25 — Running, U.S. Olympic Trials – 50km Race Walk, Santee, Calif.

25 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.

25 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game, St. Louis.

25-26 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Bansko, Bulgaria.

25-26 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

25-26 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

25-26 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, skicross, Idre Fjall, Sweden.

25-26 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Piancavallo, Italy.

25-26 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

25-26 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.

25-26 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

25-26 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.

26 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, aerials, Moscow.

26 — College football, Hula Bowl, Honolulu.

26 — Pro football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

27-Feb. 1 — Bowling, PBA, Greater Jonesboro (Ark.) Open.

28 — Men’s’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Schladming, Austria.

30-Feb. 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Morocco Champions, Marrakech.

30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Panama Championship, Panama City.

30-Feb. 2 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

31 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.

31-Feb. 1 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

31-Feb. 1 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

31-Feb. 2 — Speedskating, ISU Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee.

31-Feb. 2 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

