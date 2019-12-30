2020 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 1 — vs. Costa Rica at Carson, Calif., 3:55 p.m.
Thursday, March 26 — vs. Netherlands at Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31 — exhibition at Europe site TBA
a-June TBA — vs. Honduras
a-June TBA — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica
q-Thursday, Sept. 3 — vs. TBA
q-Tuesday, Sept. 8 — vs. TBA
q-Thursday, Oct. 8 — vs. TBA
q-Tuesday, Oct. 13 — vs. TBA
q-Thursday, Nov. 12 — vs. TBA
q-Tuesday, Nov. 17 — vs. TBA
q-World Cup qualifier
a-CONCACAF Nations League
