2020 U.S. Soccer Schedule

December 30, 2019 1:25 pm
 
All Times EST

Saturday, Feb. 1 — vs. Costa Rica at Carson, Calif., 3:55 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 — vs. Netherlands at Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 — exhibition at Europe site TBA

a-June TBA — vs. Honduras

a-June TBA — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

q-Thursday, Sept. 3 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Sept. 8 — vs. TBA

q-Thursday, Oct. 8 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Oct. 13 — vs. TBA

q-Thursday, Nov. 12 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Nov. 17 — vs. TBA

q-World Cup qualifier

a-CONCACAF Nations League

