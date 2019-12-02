Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
2nd arrest in holiday French Quarter shooting that hurt 12

December 11, 2019 11:17 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that wounded 12 people at the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter, police said Wednesday in a news release.

LaBryson Polidore, 22, was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area, the release said.

The other suspect was Stafford Starks, 21. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary Parish that erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That’s when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

The suspects were to be transferred to New Orleans, where each faces multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has said other arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

