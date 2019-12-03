Listen Live Sports

3 Moore leads Temple past Rider in a 12-point victory

December 21, 2019 6:31 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alani Moore II made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points on Saturday to lead Temple past Rider 78-66 to end the Broncs five-game win streak.

All but one of Moore’s 11 shot attempts came from beyond the 3-point line. Jake Forrester scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Josh Pierre-Louis scored 12, Nate Pierre-Louis 11 and Quinton Rose distributed nine assists and scored nine points.

Rider led Temple (8-3) 41-33 at intermission and extended it to 51-37 on Stevie Jordan’s three-point play 4 1/2 minutes into the second half. But Temple took control with a 21-0 run that lasted the next 5 1/2 minutes and the Owls were never threatened.

Frederic Scott led the Broncs (7-2) with 17 points, Willy Nunez Jr. 13 and Dimencio Vaughn 11.

