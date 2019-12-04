Listen Live Sports

4-time Pro Bowl G Josh Sitton to retire with Packers

December 4, 2019 7:42 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced Wednesday that Sitton, who was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round in 2008 and played eight seasons with the team, had informed the club of his decision.

Sitton started 112 of 121 regular-season games during his career with the Packers that included three Pro Bowl selections. All 13 of his postseason appearances came in a Green Bay uniform.

Sitton, who won Super Bowl 45 with the Packers, started 110 games from 2009-15, the most by a Green Bay offensive lineman.

Sitton finished his career starting 26 of 27 games played for the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2018) and was selected to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

