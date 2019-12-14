Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
49ers activate DT Kentavius Street from injured reserve

December 14, 2019 5:16 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers activated defensive lineman Kentavius Street to the active roster from injured reserve Saturday and placed defensive lineman D.J. Jones on injured reserve.

Jones sprained his ankle last week in a win at New Orleans and will be shut down for the rest of the season.

Street was a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2018 and missed all of that seasonb recovering from knee surgery. He was placed on injured reserve again at the start of this season with a knee injury but is now healthy enough to play.

San Francisco hosts Atlanta on Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

