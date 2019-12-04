Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
49ers get several players back for practices in Florida

December 4, 2019 7:25 pm
 
2 min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman appeared to be moving comfortably and went through a full warm-up Wednesday, just days after he had trouble walking following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sherman sprained his knee during the 20-17 loss Sunday, though he only missed one snap.

“I did some Mr. Miyagi stuff on him, he’s good to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan joked Wednesday. “We’ll see, though. Sherm always battles, you expect him to be out there. Hopefully, he’ll get better each day. I know he’s not there all the way yet, he’s got a few more days to do it, hopefully he’ll be good on Sunday.”

The 49ers stayed on the East Coast after the Ravens game to prepare for next Sunday’s game at New Orleans.

Sherman was one of several banged up players who participated in practice Wednesday, including offensive lineman Joe Staley (fractured finger), running back Matt Brieda (ankle) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring). Staley had surgery on his finger and missed the past three games. Breida, who leads the team with 542 yards, has also missed the past three games. Ford has missed the past two games.

“We got a number of guys back, they looked good out there today, they’re still working through it,” Shanahan said. “It’s been a while for some of them.”

Shanahan said tight end George Kittle, who played every snap Sunday, has recovered from his knee and ankle injuries but was going to be scaled back in practice.

“I definitely wouldn’t say he’s 100%,” Shanahan said. “We changed his reps a little bit. We’ve got to take care of George because of what’s he’s gone through throughout the year with his injuries. He played, I think every snap last week. George is a guy that’s not going to be 100% until the offseason. We’ve got to be smart with that.”

Kittle said he doesn’t normally feel himself until late in the week.

“I always feel terrible until Thursday,” Kittle said. “It’s just playing football. You have to get your legs back, you get massages and stuff done Mondays and Tuesdays. Just takes your body a day or two to (recover) from that.”

