76ers-Celtics, Box

PHILADELPHIA (115)

Harris 10-20 2-3 23, Scott 5-7 0-0 15, Embiid 12-21 12-14 38, Simmons 2-6 3-4 7, Richardson 5-11 2-2 14, Ennis III 1-4 0-0 2, Thybulle 2-4 0-0 6, O’Quinn 1-4 0-0 3, Neto 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-23 115.

BOSTON (109)

Hayward 8-16 1-2 19, Tatum 5-18 2-2 15, Theis 7-11 1-1 16, Walker 8-21 8-10 29, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 10-13 0-0 20, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 14-17 109.

Philadelphia 28 28 25 34—115 Boston 34 25 21 29—109

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-28 (Scott 5-7, Richardson 2-3, Embiid 2-3, Thybulle 2-4, Korkmaz 1-2, Harris 1-3, O’Quinn 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ennis III 0-2), Boston 11-31 (Walker 5-13, Tatum 3-8, Hayward 2-4, Theis 1-2, Kanter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 13), Boston 33 (Kanter 9). Assists_Philadelphia 27 (Harris 7), Boston 24 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Boston 25. Technicals_Tatum. A_19,156 (18,624).

