Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Celtics, Box

December 12, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
      
PHILADELPHIA (115)

Harris 10-20 2-3 23, Scott 5-7 0-0 15, Embiid 12-21 12-14 38, Simmons 2-6 3-4 7, Richardson 5-11 2-2 14, Ennis III 1-4 0-0 2, Thybulle 2-4 0-0 6, O’Quinn 1-4 0-0 3, Neto 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-23 115.

BOSTON (109)

Hayward 8-16 1-2 19, Tatum 5-18 2-2 15, Theis 7-11 1-1 16, Walker 8-21 8-10 29, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 10-13 0-0 20, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 14-17 109.

Philadelphia 28 28 25 34—115
Boston 34 25 21 29—109

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-28 (Scott 5-7, Richardson 2-3, Embiid 2-3, Thybulle 2-4, Korkmaz 1-2, Harris 1-3, O’Quinn 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ennis III 0-2), Boston 11-31 (Walker 5-13, Tatum 3-8, Hayward 2-4, Theis 1-2, Kanter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 13), Boston 33 (Kanter 9). Assists_Philadelphia 27 (Harris 7), Boston 24 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Boston 25. Technicals_Tatum. A_19,156 (18,624).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein