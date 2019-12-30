AAC play starts for ECU, No. 24 Wichita State

East Carolina (6-7, 0-0) vs. No. 24 Wichita State (11-1, 0-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and No. 24 Wichita State meet in the first AAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, East Carolina finished with three wins and 16 losses, while Wichita State won 12 games and lost nine.

FAB FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 71 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 33.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: East Carolina’s Jackson has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 32.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 13 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: East Carolina has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Wichita State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 62.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game. The Shockers have averaged 82.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

