The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Abmas boosts Oral Roberts past NAIA-member Haskell

December 8, 2019 5:57 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 17 points and Oral Roberts beat NAIA-member Haskell 95-55 on Sunday.

Deondre Burns added 16 points, Elijah Lufile and Aidan Saunders had 15 apiece for the Golden Eagles. Lufile also had 11 rebounds.

Tristan Keah-Tigh had 13 points for the Fighting Indians and Xavier Littlehead and Antwon Winn each scored 11.

Oral Roberts (4-5) will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Central Oklahoma.

