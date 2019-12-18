ACC lagging well behind Swinney’s Clemson dynasty

CONFERENCE: ACC

BEST IN CLASS (based on 247 Sports composite rankings through Wednesday afternoon): Clemson signed the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects in the country, both highly regarded defensive players, paving the way for the top recruiting class. The Tigers also added No. 13 and No. 16, three more in the 20s and four more in the top 100. The haul for the defending national champions, who are headed to the College Football Playoffs with a 13-0 record, includes six five-star recruits and 11 four-stars. Xzavier Henderson, a four-star wide receiver, has the Tigers on his short list for the traditional signing day, which is Feb. 5.

BEST PLAYER: Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out of Damascus, Maryland, is considered the top prospect in the nation, and he signed with Clemson. The No. 13 prospect? That’s D.J. Uiagaleiei out of Bellflower, California, the No. 1 rated quarterback, who is also joining the Tigers.

WHO STOCKED UP: After Clemson, which signed a total of 24 players, no other ACC school cracked the top 10. Miami, with 19 commitments, checks in at No. 17. … North Carolina, with 26 new players, is 19th. … Florida State and new coach Mike Norvell got a boost when four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy flipped from Louisville, which moved the Seminoles up to No. 21. After not signing a prep QB the last two seasons, Florida State also picked up Tate Rodemaker out of Georgia. … Georgia Tech is into the top 25 at No. 24, with 24 signees.

WHO FELL SHORT: It could be everybody not named Clemson. So the Tigers sign the No. 1 class and the rest are lagging well behind. The Tigers have at least seven signees rated higher than the best of the rest of the ACC. It doesn’t bode well for closing the gap with Dabo Swinney’s dynasty.

THE TAKEAWAY: Clemson is not only running away with the recruiting competition, but it is reaching far and wide to do so, including California.

