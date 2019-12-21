Acquaah, California Baptist host MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) vs. California Baptist (7-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Green and Mississippi Valley State will go up against Milan Acquaah and California Baptist. The senior Green has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Acquaah, a junior, is averaging 25.4 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State’s Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Acquaah has made or assisted on 57 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 47 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: California Baptist is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-4 when fewer than four Lancers players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 97.1 points during those contests. California Baptist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.7 possessions per game, but that figure has dropped to 76.3 possessions per game over their four-game losing skid.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

