The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ACU goes up against Dallas Christian

December 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Dallas Christian vs. Abilene Christian (3-5)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Abilene Christian is coming off a 73-64 win at home against Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Payten Ricks has averaged 13.9 points and 2.3 steals this year for Abilene Christian. Joe Pleasant has complemented Ricks with 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.PRECISE PAYTEN: Through eight games, Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has connected on 36.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 7-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Wildcats scored 67.3 points per contest in those 10 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

