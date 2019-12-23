Listen Live Sports

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

December 23, 2019 2:09 pm
 
Final
1. North Central (53) 14-1 1325 5
2. Wisconsin-Whitewater 13-2 1268 10
3. St. John’s (Minn.) 12-2 1165 8
4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 12-1 1079 1
5. Muhlenberg 13-1 1059 4
6. Wheaton (Ill.) 12-1 1048 3
7. Mount Union 11-1 1035 2
8. Delaware Valley 11-2 910 9
9. Salisbury 11-1 900 6
10. John Carroll 9-1 739 7
11. Chapman 10-1 680 13
12. Wesley 10-2 653 11
13. Wartburg 10-2 622 17
14. Hardin-Simmons 8-2 591 12
15. Union (N.Y.) 11-1 583 14
16. Linfield 8-2 467 15
17. Central 10-2 449 23
18. Susquehanna 10-1 421 16
19. St. Thomas (Minn.) 8-2 391 18
20. Bridgewater (Va.) 10-1 304 20
21. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 8-3 291 21
22. Redlands 9-2 249 22
23. Berry 9-2 227 19
24. Bethel (Minn.) 8-2 178 24
25. Brockport 9-3 114 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Case Western Reserve 100, Aurora 83, Huntingdon 74, Wisconsin-La Crosse 39, Texas Lutheran 28, Hope 26, Wisconsin-Platteville 26, Ithaca 15, Middlebury 15, Western New England 12, Trinity (Texas) 11, Cortland 8, Hanover 8, Martin Luther 7, Hobart 5, Randolph-Macon 4, Framingham State 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 3, Wabash 3, Wesleyan (Conn.) 3, Whitworth 3, WPI 1.

