AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

December 8, 2019 8:45 am
 
Sunday
At Heritage Golf Club
Bel Ombre, Mauritius
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72
Final

Højgaard wins on third playoff hole

Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark 66-69-66-68—269
Renato Paratore, Italy 69-67-66-67—269
Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-66-69—269
Louis de Jager, South Africa 72-65-69-64—270
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-68-70-66—270
Grant Forrest, Scotland 66-71-67-66—270
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-67-70—270
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-68-65-65—271
Julien Guerrier, France 71-67-68-66—272
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-70-66-67—272
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-66-69-69—272
Sihwan Kim, United States 67-67-67-71—272
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-66-67-66—273
Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-67-69-69—273
Ashun Wu, China 71-65-68-69—273
Brandon Stone, South Africa 66-67-69-71—273
Jyoti Randhawa, India 70-69-70-65—274
Matthieu Pavon, France 67-66-75-66—274
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-70-66-69—274
Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64-68-74—274
Also
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-67-67—275
John Catlin, United States 70-69-72-69—280
Seungjae Maeng, United States 72-69-72-69—282

