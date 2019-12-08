AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

Sunday At Heritage Golf Club Bel Ombre, Mauritius Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72 Final

Højgaard wins on third playoff hole

Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark 66-69-66-68—269 Renato Paratore, Italy 69-67-66-67—269 Antoine Rozner, France 67-67-66-69—269 Louis de Jager, South Africa 72-65-69-64—270 Benjamin Hebert, France 66-68-70-66—270 Grant Forrest, Scotland 66-71-67-66—270 Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-67-70—270 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-68-65-65—271 Julien Guerrier, France 71-67-68-66—272 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 69-70-66-67—272 Connor Syme, Scotland 68-66-69-69—272 Sihwan Kim, United States 67-67-67-71—272 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-66-67-66—273 Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-67-69-69—273 Ashun Wu, China 71-65-68-69—273 Brandon Stone, South Africa 66-67-69-71—273 Jyoti Randhawa, India 70-69-70-65—274 Matthieu Pavon, France 67-66-75-66—274 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-70-66-69—274 Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64-68-74—274 Also Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-67-67—275 John Catlin, United States 70-69-72-69—280 Seungjae Maeng, United States 72-69-72-69—282

