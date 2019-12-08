AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Heritage Golf Club
|Bel Ombre, Mauritius
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72
|Final
Højgaard wins on third playoff hole
|Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark
|66-69-66-68—269
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|69-67-66-67—269
|Antoine Rozner, France
|67-67-66-69—269
|Louis de Jager, South Africa
|72-65-69-64—270
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|66-68-70-66—270
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|66-71-67-66—270
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|67-66-67-70—270
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|73-68-65-65—271
|Julien Guerrier, France
|71-67-68-66—272
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|69-70-66-67—272
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|68-66-69-69—272
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|67-67-67-71—272
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|74-66-67-66—273
|Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|68-67-69-69—273
|Ashun Wu, China
|71-65-68-69—273
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|66-67-69-71—273
|Jyoti Randhawa, India
|70-69-70-65—274
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|67-66-75-66—274
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|69-70-66-69—274
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|68-64-68-74—274
|Also
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-71-67-67—275
|John Catlin, United States
|70-69-72-69—280
|Seungjae Maeng, United States
|72-69-72-69—282
