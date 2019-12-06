AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Heritage Golf Club
|Bel Ombre, Mauritius
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|68-64—132
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|67-66—133
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|67-66—133
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|66-67—133
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|66-68—134
|Antoine Rozner, France
|67-67—134
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|67-67—134
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|68-66—134
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|67-68—135
|Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|68-67—135
|Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark
|66-69—135
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|72-64—136
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|69-67—136
|Ashun Wu, China
|71-65—136
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|70-66—136
|Also
|John Catlin, United States
|70-69—139
|Seungjae Maeng, United States
|72-69—141
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-71—141
|Missed Cut
|Ben Geyer, United States
|72-70—142
|Casey O’Toole, United States
|71-72—143
|Nick Latimer, United States
|72-71—143
|Jeremy Wendelken, United States
|73-72—145
|Jarin Todd, United States
|71-75—146
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.