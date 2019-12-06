AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

Friday At Heritage Golf Club Bel Ombre, Mauritius Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72 Second Round Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64—132 Matthieu Pavon, France 67-66—133 Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66—133 Brandon Stone, South Africa 66-67—133 Benjamin Hebert, France 66-68—134 Antoine Rozner, France 67-67—134 Sihwan Kim, United States 67-67—134 Connor Syme, Scotland 68-66—134 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-68—135 Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-67—135 Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark 66-69—135 Bryce Easton, South Africa 72-64—136 Renato Paratore, Italy 69-67—136 Ashun Wu, China 71-65—136 Travis Smyth, Australia 70-66—136 Also John Catlin, United States 70-69—139 Seungjae Maeng, United States 72-69—141 Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71—141 Missed Cut Ben Geyer, United States 72-70—142 Casey O’Toole, United States 71-72—143 Nick Latimer, United States 72-71—143 Jeremy Wendelken, United States 73-72—145 Jarin Todd, United States 71-75—146

