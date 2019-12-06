Listen Live Sports

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leading Scores

December 6, 2019 1:08 pm
 
Friday
At Heritage Golf Club
Bel Ombre, Mauritius
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72
Second Round
Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64—132
Matthieu Pavon, France 67-66—133
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66—133
Brandon Stone, South Africa 66-67—133
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-68—134
Antoine Rozner, France 67-67—134
Sihwan Kim, United States 67-67—134
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-66—134
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-68—135
Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-67—135
Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark 66-69—135
Bryce Easton, South Africa 72-64—136
Renato Paratore, Italy 69-67—136
Ashun Wu, China 71-65—136
Travis Smyth, Australia 70-66—136
Also
John Catlin, United States 70-69—139
Seungjae Maeng, United States 72-69—141
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71—141
Missed Cut
Ben Geyer, United States 72-70—142
Casey O’Toole, United States 71-72—143
Nick Latimer, United States 72-71—143
Jeremy Wendelken, United States 73-72—145
Jarin Todd, United States 71-75—146

