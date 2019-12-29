Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aguero, De Bruyne give Man City 2-0 win vs Sheffield United

December 29, 2019 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne scored in the second half as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday in a swift reaction to a damaging loss.

The champions are third in the league with a target now of overhauling Leicester a point away – rather than Liverpool which is 14 points in front of Man City. Pep Guardiola’s team had lost 3-2 at Wolverhampton on Friday.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside and referee Chris Kavanagh also accidentally impeded a visiting player in the buildup to Aguero’s goal.

But there was no doubting the quality of Aguero’s finish seven minutes into the second half after being picked out by De Bruyne.

Advertisement

Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne combined to wrap up the points in the 82nd before the Belgium playmaker finished powerfully.

Sheffield United dropped to eighth over the weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation