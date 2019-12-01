|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|24
|14
|7
|1
|2
|31
|82
|63
|WB/Scranton
|22
|13
|6
|2
|1
|29
|66
|61
|Hartford
|21
|11
|4
|1
|5
|28
|53
|54
|Springfield
|24
|13
|11
|0
|0
|26
|72
|62
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|10
|7
|1
|4
|25
|59
|62
|Hershey
|22
|8
|9
|2
|3
|21
|57
|68
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|12
|3
|1
|20
|47
|75
|Charlotte
|21
|8
|10
|3
|0
|19
|52
|63
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|21
|15
|3
|2
|1
|33
|80
|57
|Rochester
|20
|13
|3
|2
|2
|30
|67
|53
|Utica
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|77
|61
|Belleville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|74
|74
|Laval
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|70
|70
|Syracuse
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|67
|69
|Cleveland
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|66
|57
|Binghamton
|22
|7
|11
|4
|0
|18
|59
|77
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|22
|16
|3
|1
|2
|35
|81
|54
|Iowa
|21
|11
|6
|2
|2
|26
|62
|58
|San Antonio
|22
|9
|6
|5
|2
|25
|67
|64
|Manitoba
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|66
|67
|Rockford
|20
|11
|8
|0
|1
|23
|60
|62
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|12
|1
|1
|20
|70
|82
|Chicago
|24
|9
|13
|2
|0
|20
|58
|76
|Texas
|21
|6
|13
|0
|2
|14
|58
|84
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|20
|15
|5
|0
|0
|30
|76
|56
|Stockton
|20
|13
|4
|1
|2
|29
|81
|67
|Colorado
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|56
|56
|Bakersfield
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|59
|68
|Ontario
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|53
|67
|San Diego
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|61
|59
|San Jose
|19
|7
|11
|0
|1
|15
|58
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Binghamton 2
Lehigh Valley 6, WB/Scranton 5, OT
Toronto 3, Rochester 2, OT
Rockford 4, Chicago 2
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3
Colorado 5, Stockton 2
Ontario 2, San Diego 1
Utica 4, Toronto 3
Providence 4, Charlotte 1
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 1
Belleville 3, Hershey 1
Rochester 3, Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT
Springfield 6, Laval 3
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT
Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Texas 4, Iowa 3
Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
San Diego 6, Tucson 2
Providence 4, Charlotte 0
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Toronto 5, Utica 3
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.