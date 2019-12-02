Listen Live Sports

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 82 63
Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 56 58
WB/Scranton 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61
Springfield 24 13 11 0 0 26 72 62
Lehigh Valley 22 10 7 1 4 25 59 62
Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 61 71
Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75
Charlotte 21 8 10 3 0 19 52 63
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 15 3 2 1 33 80 57
Rochester 20 13 3 2 2 30 67 53
Utica 22 13 8 1 0 27 77 61
Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74
Laval 24 12 9 3 0 27 70 70
Syracuse 21 11 8 2 0 24 67 69
Cleveland 22 11 9 1 1 24 66 57
Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 23 17 3 1 2 37 83 55
Iowa 22 12 6 2 2 28 65 60
San Antonio 23 9 7 5 2 25 69 67
Manitoba 23 12 11 0 0 24 66 67
Rockford 20 11 8 0 1 23 60 62
Grand Rapids 23 9 12 1 1 20 70 82
Chicago 24 9 13 2 0 20 58 76
Texas 22 6 13 1 2 15 59 86
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 20 15 5 0 0 30 76 56
Stockton 20 13 4 1 2 29 81 67
Colorado 19 10 8 1 0 21 56 56
Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68
Ontario 21 9 10 2 0 20 53 67
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59
San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Providence 4, Charlotte 0

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2

Toronto 5, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at San Antonio, 11:30 a.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

