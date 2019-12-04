All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 24 14 7 1 2 31 82 63 Hartford 22 11 4 2 5 29 56 58 WB/Scranton 22 13 6 2 1 29 66 61 Springfield 25 14 11 0 0 28 75 63 Lehigh Valley 23 10 8 1 4 25 60 65 Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 61 71 Charlotte 22 9 10 3 0 21 57 64 Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 22 15 4 2 1 33 80 61 Rochester 21 14 3 2 2 32 71 53 Laval 25 13 9 3 0 29 73 72 Utica 22 13 8 1 0 27 77 61 Belleville 22 13 8 1 0 27 74 74 Syracuse 22 11 9 2 0 24 68 74 Cleveland 23 11 10 1 1 24 68 60 Binghamton 22 7 11 4 0 18 59 77 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 24 17 4 1 2 37 84 60 Iowa 23 12 7 2 2 28 66 65 San Antonio 24 10 7 5 2 27 74 68 Rockford 21 12 8 0 1 25 64 64 Manitoba 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 71 Chicago 25 10 13 2 0 22 63 78 Grand Rapids 24 9 13 1 1 20 72 87 Texas 23 7 13 1 2 17 64 87 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 21 16 5 0 0 32 82 59 Stockton 20 13 4 1 2 29 81 67 Colorado 20 10 9 1 0 21 59 62 Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68 Ontario 21 9 10 2 0 20 53 67 San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59 San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 1

Rochester 3, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hartford 1, OT

Springfield 6, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Texas 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, Colorado 4, OT

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

San Diego 6, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Providence 4, Charlotte 0

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2

Toronto 5, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Hartford 3, OT

Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford 4, Manitoba 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 6, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio 5, Iowa 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 4, Toronto 0

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

