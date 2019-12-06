Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 6, 2019 9:37 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 7 1 2 33 88 65
Hartford 23 12 4 2 5 31 61 60
WB/Scranton 23 13 7 2 1 29 69 65
Springfield 26 14 12 0 0 28 77 68
Lehigh Valley 23 10 8 1 4 25 60 65
Hershey 23 9 9 2 3 23 61 71
Charlotte 23 9 11 3 0 21 57 68
Bridgeport 24 8 12 3 1 20 47 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 22 15 3 2 2 34 75 53
Toronto 22 15 4 2 1 33 80 61
Laval 25 13 9 3 0 29 73 72
Utica 22 13 8 1 0 27 77 61
Belleville 23 13 9 1 0 27 76 80
Cleveland 24 12 10 1 1 26 74 62
Syracuse 22 11 9 2 0 24 68 74
Binghamton 23 7 12 4 0 18 61 83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 24 17 4 1 2 37 84 60
Iowa 23 12 7 2 2 28 66 65
San Antonio 24 10 7 5 2 27 74 68
Rockford 21 12 8 0 1 25 64 64
Manitoba 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 71
Chicago 25 10 13 2 0 22 63 78
Grand Rapids 24 9 13 1 1 20 72 87
Texas 24 8 13 1 2 19 68 90
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 22 17 5 0 0 34 84 60
Stockton 21 13 5 1 2 29 83 70
Ontario 22 10 10 2 0 22 56 69
Colorado 21 10 10 1 0 21 60 64
Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59
San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Advertisement

Laval 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rochester 4, Toronto 0

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Stockton 2

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford 5, Springfield 2

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence 6, Binghamton 2

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified