|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|7
|1
|2
|33
|88
|65
|Hartford
|23
|12
|4
|2
|5
|31
|61
|60
|WB/Scranton
|23
|13
|7
|2
|1
|29
|69
|65
|Springfield
|26
|14
|12
|0
|0
|28
|77
|68
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|10
|8
|1
|4
|25
|60
|65
|Hershey
|23
|9
|9
|2
|3
|23
|61
|71
|Bridgeport
|25
|9
|12
|3
|1
|22
|52
|79
|Charlotte
|23
|9
|11
|3
|0
|21
|57
|68
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|22
|15
|3
|2
|2
|34
|75
|53
|Toronto
|22
|15
|4
|2
|1
|33
|80
|61
|Laval
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|75
|77
|Utica
|23
|13
|8
|1
|1
|28
|81
|66
|Belleville
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|27
|76
|80
|Syracuse
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|73
|76
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|74
|62
|Binghamton
|23
|7
|12
|4
|0
|18
|61
|83
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|84
|60
|Iowa
|23
|12
|7
|2
|2
|28
|66
|65
|San Antonio
|24
|10
|7
|5
|2
|27
|74
|68
|Rockford
|21
|12
|8
|0
|1
|25
|64
|64
|Manitoba
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|68
|71
|Chicago
|25
|10
|13
|2
|0
|22
|63
|78
|Grand Rapids
|24
|9
|13
|1
|1
|20
|72
|87
|Texas
|24
|8
|13
|1
|2
|19
|68
|90
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|22
|17
|5
|0
|0
|34
|84
|60
|Stockton
|21
|13
|5
|1
|2
|29
|83
|70
|Ontario
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|56
|69
|Colorado
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|60
|64
|Bakersfield
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|59
|68
|San Diego
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|61
|59
|San Jose
|19
|7
|11
|0
|1
|15
|58
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Rochester 4, Toronto 0
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Tucson 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 3, Stockton 2
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO
Cleveland 6, Belleville 2
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse 5, Laval 2
Hartford 5, Springfield 2
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence 6, Binghamton 2
Rochester 4, Charlotte 0
Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
