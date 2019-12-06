All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 7 1 2 33 88 65 Hartford 23 12 4 2 5 31 61 60 WB/Scranton 23 13 7 2 1 29 69 65 Springfield 26 14 12 0 0 28 77 68 Lehigh Valley 24 10 9 1 4 25 61 67 Hershey 24 10 9 2 3 25 63 72 Bridgeport 25 9 12 3 1 22 52 79 Charlotte 23 9 11 3 0 21 57 68 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 22 15 3 2 2 34 75 53 Toronto 22 15 4 2 1 33 80 61 Laval 26 13 10 3 0 29 75 77 Utica 23 13 8 1 1 28 81 66 Belleville 23 13 9 1 0 27 76 80 Syracuse 23 12 9 2 0 26 73 76 Cleveland 24 12 10 1 1 26 74 62 Binghamton 23 7 12 4 0 18 61 83 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 24 17 4 1 2 37 84 60 Iowa 23 12 7 2 2 28 66 65 Rockford 22 13 8 0 1 27 66 65 San Antonio 24 10 7 5 2 27 74 68 Manitoba 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 71 Chicago 25 10 13 2 0 22 63 78 Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89 Texas 24 8 13 1 2 19 68 90 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 22 17 5 0 0 34 84 60 Stockton 21 13 5 1 2 29 83 70 Ontario 22 10 10 2 0 22 56 69 Colorado 21 10 10 1 0 21 60 64 Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68 San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59 San Jose 19 7 11 0 1 15 58 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 4, Toronto 0

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Stockton 2

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1, SO

Syracuse 5, Laval 2

Hartford 5, Springfield 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Binghamton 2

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

