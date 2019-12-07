Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 7, 2019 9:56 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 7 1 2 33 88 65
Hartford 23 12 4 2 5 31 61 60
WB/Scranton 23 13 7 2 1 29 69 65
Springfield 26 14 12 0 0 28 77 68
Lehigh Valley 24 10 9 1 4 25 61 67
Hershey 24 10 9 2 3 25 63 72
Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69
Bridgeport 25 9 12 3 1 22 52 79
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 16 4 2 1 35 83 63
Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56
Laval 26 13 10 3 0 29 75 77
Utica 23 13 8 1 1 28 81 66
Belleville 23 13 9 1 0 27 76 80
Syracuse 23 12 9 2 0 26 73 76
Cleveland 24 12 10 1 1 26 74 62
Binghamton 23 7 12 4 0 18 61 83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 25 18 4 1 2 39 91 61
Iowa 24 12 8 2 2 28 67 72
Rockford 22 13 8 0 1 27 66 65
San Antonio 25 10 8 5 2 27 76 71
Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76
Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83
Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89
Texas 24 8 13 1 2 19 68 90
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 22 17 5 0 0 34 84 60
Stockton 21 13 5 1 2 29 83 70
Ontario 23 10 11 2 0 22 58 78
Colorado 21 10 10 1 0 21 60 64
Bakersfield 21 9 9 2 1 21 59 68
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 61 59
San Jose 20 8 11 0 1 17 67 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Advertisement

Laval 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rochester 4, Toronto 0

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Tucson 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 3, Stockton 2

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1, SO

Syracuse 5, Laval 2

Hartford 5, Springfield 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Binghamton 2

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3

Manitoba 3, Chicago 1

Milwaukee 7, Iowa 1

San Jose 9, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, San Antonio 2

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia