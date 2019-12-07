|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|26
|16
|7
|1
|2
|35
|91
|67
|Hartford
|24
|13
|4
|2
|5
|33
|66
|62
|WB/Scranton
|24
|13
|8
|2
|1
|29
|72
|70
|Springfield
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|80
|72
|Hershey
|25
|11
|9
|2
|3
|27
|64
|72
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|10
|10
|1
|4
|25
|61
|68
|Charlotte
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|60
|69
|Bridgeport
|26
|9
|13
|3
|1
|22
|54
|84
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|16
|4
|2
|1
|35
|83
|63
|Rochester
|23
|15
|4
|2
|2
|34
|76
|56
|Laval
|27
|14
|10
|3
|0
|31
|79
|80
|Utica
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|83
|69
|Belleville
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|83
|81
|Syracuse
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|78
|78
|Cleveland
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|75
|69
|Binghamton
|24
|7
|13
|4
|0
|18
|63
|88
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|26
|19
|4
|1
|2
|41
|96
|63
|Iowa
|25
|12
|9
|2
|2
|28
|68
|76
|Rockford
|23
|13
|9
|0
|1
|27
|68
|70
|San Antonio
|25
|10
|8
|5
|2
|27
|76
|71
|Manitoba
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|73
|76
|Chicago
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|68
|83
|Grand Rapids
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|89
|Texas
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|93
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|23
|18
|5
|0
|0
|36
|88
|61
|Stockton
|21
|13
|5
|1
|2
|29
|83
|70
|Ontario
|23
|10
|11
|2
|0
|22
|58
|78
|Colorado
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|60
|64
|Bakersfield
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|59
|68
|San Diego
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|61
|59
|San Jose
|20
|8
|11
|0
|1
|17
|67
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 1
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2
Laval 3, Cleveland 2
Rochester 4, Toronto 0
Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Tucson 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 3, Stockton 2
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, SO
Cleveland 6, Belleville 2
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1, SO
Syracuse 5, Laval 2
Hartford 5, Springfield 2
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 6, Binghamton 2
Rochester 4, Charlotte 0
Texas 4, WB/Scranton 3
Manitoba 3, Chicago 1
Milwaukee 7, Iowa 1
San Jose 9, Ontario 2
Toronto 3, San Antonio 2
Belleville 7, Cleveland 1
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 3, Rochester 1
Laval 4, Springfield 3
Providence 3, Utica 2, SO
Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 5, Binghamton 2
Tucson 4, Iowa 1
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
