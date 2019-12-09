All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 70 63 Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 92 71 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 73 Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74 Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72 Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68 Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69 Bridgeport 26 9 13 3 1 22 54 84 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 4 2 1 37 87 64 Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56 Laval 27 14 10 3 0 31 79 80 Utica 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 69 Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81 Syracuse 24 13 9 2 0 28 78 78 Cleveland 25 12 11 1 1 26 75 69 Binghamton 24 7 13 4 0 18 63 88 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 26 19 4 1 2 41 96 63 Iowa 25 12 9 2 2 28 68 76 Rockford 23 13 9 0 1 27 68 70 San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75 Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76 Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83 Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89 Texas 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 93 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 23 18 5 0 0 36 88 61 Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73 Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82 Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68 Bakersfield 22 9 10 2 1 21 62 75 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62 San Jose 21 8 11 0 2 18 71 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 7, Cleveland 1

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Advertisement

Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Laval 4, Springfield 3

Providence 3, Utica 2, SO

Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 5, Binghamton 2

Tucson 4, Iowa 1

Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO

Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 1

Toronto 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Monday’s Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.