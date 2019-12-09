Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 9, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 70 63
Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 92 71
WB/Scranton 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 73
Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74
Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72
Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68
Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69
Bridgeport 26 9 13 3 1 22 54 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 17 4 2 1 37 87 64
Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56
Laval 27 14 10 3 0 31 79 80
Utica 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 69
Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81
Syracuse 24 13 9 2 0 28 78 78
Cleveland 25 12 11 1 1 26 75 69
Binghamton 24 7 13 4 0 18 63 88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 26 19 4 1 2 41 96 63
Iowa 25 12 9 2 2 28 68 76
Rockford 23 13 9 0 1 27 68 70
San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75
Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76
Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83
Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89
Texas 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 23 18 5 0 0 36 88 61
Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73
Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82
Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68
Bakersfield 22 9 10 2 1 21 62 75
San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62
San Jose 21 8 11 0 2 18 71 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 7, Cleveland 1

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Laval 4, Springfield 3

Providence 3, Utica 2, SO

Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 5, Binghamton 2

Tucson 4, Iowa 1

Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO

Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 1

Toronto 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Monday’s Games

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

