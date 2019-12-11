Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

December 11, 2019 10:14 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 70 63
Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 92 71
WB/Scranton 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 73
Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74
Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72
Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68
Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69
Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 57 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 17 4 2 1 37 87 64
Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56
Laval 28 15 10 3 0 33 82 82
Utica 25 14 8 1 2 31 89 72
Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81
Syracuse 24 13 9 2 0 28 78 78
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 77 72
Binghamton 24 7 13 4 0 18 63 88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 27 19 4 2 2 42 97 65
Rockford 24 14 9 0 1 29 70 71
Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78
San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75
Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76
Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83
Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89
Texas 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 24 19 5 0 0 38 90 61
Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73
Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82
Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68
Bakersfield 22 9 10 2 1 21 62 75
San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62
San Jose 21 8 11 0 2 18 71 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Utica 6, Bridgeport 3

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Advertisement

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Tucson 2, Iowa 0

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia