All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 26 15 4 2 5 37 73 64 Providence 28 16 9 1 2 35 93 75 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 3 1 30 74 73 Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74 Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72 Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68 Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69 Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 57 90 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 4 2 1 37 87 64 Rochester 23 15 4 2 2 34 76 56 Laval 28 15 10 3 0 33 82 82 Utica 25 14 8 1 2 31 89 72 Syracuse 25 14 9 2 0 30 82 79 Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 77 72 Binghamton 25 7 14 4 0 18 64 91 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 27 19 4 2 2 42 97 65 Rockford 24 14 9 0 1 29 70 71 Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78 San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75 Manitoba 26 13 13 0 0 26 73 76 Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83 Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89 Texas 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 93 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 24 19 5 0 0 38 90 61 Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73 Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82 Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68 Bakersfield 22 9 10 2 1 21 62 75 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62 San Jose 21 8 11 0 2 18 71 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Utica 6, Bridgeport 3

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Tucson 2, Iowa 0

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

