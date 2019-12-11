|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|26
|15
|4
|2
|5
|37
|73
|64
|Providence
|28
|16
|9
|1
|2
|35
|93
|75
|WB/Scranton
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|76
|77
|Hershey
|26
|12
|9
|2
|3
|29
|67
|74
|Springfield
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|80
|72
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|10
|10
|1
|4
|25
|61
|68
|Charlotte
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|60
|69
|Bridgeport
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|57
|90
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|17
|4
|2
|1
|37
|87
|64
|Rochester
|24
|16
|4
|2
|2
|36
|80
|58
|Laval
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|82
|82
|Utica
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|31
|89
|72
|Syracuse
|25
|14
|9
|2
|0
|30
|82
|79
|Belleville
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|83
|81
|Cleveland
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|77
|72
|Binghamton
|25
|7
|14
|4
|0
|18
|64
|91
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|27
|19
|4
|2
|2
|42
|97
|65
|Rockford
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|70
|71
|Iowa
|26
|12
|10
|2
|2
|28
|68
|78
|San Antonio
|26
|10
|9
|5
|2
|27
|77
|75
|Manitoba
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|73
|76
|Chicago
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|68
|83
|Grand Rapids
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|89
|Texas
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|93
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|24
|19
|5
|0
|0
|38
|90
|61
|Stockton
|22
|14
|5
|1
|2
|31
|90
|73
|Ontario
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|63
|82
|Colorado
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|63
|68
|Bakersfield
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|62
|75
|San Diego
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|65
|62
|San Jose
|21
|8
|11
|0
|2
|18
|71
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Utica 6, Bridgeport 3
Laval 3, Cleveland 2, SO
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
Tucson 2, Iowa 0
Syracuse 4, Providence 1
Hartford 3, Binghamton 1
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
