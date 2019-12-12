Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AHL At A Glance

December 12, 2019 12:23 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 26 15 4 2 5 37 73 64
Providence 28 16 9 1 2 35 93 75
WB/Scranton 26 13 9 3 1 30 76 77
Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74
Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72
Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 61 68
Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 60 69
Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 57 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 17 5 2 1 37 91 70
Rochester 24 16 4 2 2 36 80 58
Utica 26 15 8 1 2 33 95 76
Laval 28 15 10 3 0 33 82 82
Syracuse 25 14 9 2 0 30 82 79
Belleville 24 14 9 1 0 29 83 81
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 77 72
Binghamton 25 7 14 4 0 18 64 91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 27 19 4 2 2 42 97 65
Rockford 24 14 9 0 1 29 70 71
Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78
San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75
Manitoba 27 13 14 0 0 26 74 79
Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83
Texas 26 10 13 1 2 23 76 94
Grand Rapids 25 9 13 1 2 21 73 89
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 24 19 5 0 0 38 90 61
Stockton 22 14 5 1 2 31 90 73
Ontario 24 11 11 2 0 24 63 82
Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68
Bakersfield 23 9 11 2 1 21 64 81
San Jose 22 9 11 0 2 20 77 77
San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 65 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Tucson 2, Iowa 0

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

