AHL At A Glance

December 13, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 27 16 4 2 5 39 77 64
Providence 28 16 9 1 2 35 93 75
WB/Scranton 26 13 9 3 1 30 76 77
Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74
Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 80 72
Charlotte 25 11 11 3 0 25 63 71
Lehigh Valley 26 10 11 1 4 25 61 72
Bridgeport 28 10 14 3 1 24 61 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 17 5 2 1 37 91 70
Rochester 24 16 4 2 2 36 80 58
Utica 27 15 9 1 2 33 98 80
Laval 28 15 10 3 0 33 82 82
Belleville 25 15 9 1 0 31 88 83
Syracuse 26 14 10 2 0 30 84 82
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 77 72
Binghamton 25 7 14 4 0 18 64 91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 27 19 4 2 2 42 97 65
Rockford 25 14 10 0 1 29 72 76
Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78
San Antonio 26 10 9 5 2 27 77 75
Manitoba 27 13 14 0 0 26 74 79
Chicago 27 11 14 2 0 24 68 83
Grand Rapids 26 10 13 1 2 23 77 92
Texas 26 10 13 1 2 23 76 94
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 24 19 5 0 0 38 90 61
Stockton 23 15 5 1 2 33 93 75
Ontario 25 11 11 3 0 25 65 85
Colorado 22 10 10 2 0 22 63 68
Bakersfield 23 9 11 2 1 21 64 81
San Jose 22 9 11 0 2 20 77 77
San Diego 20 9 10 1 0 19 68 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

