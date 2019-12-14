Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

December 14, 2019 12:57 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 27 16 4 2 5 39 77 64
Providence 28 16 9 1 2 35 93 75
WB/Scranton 27 13 10 3 1 30 76 81
Springfield 28 15 13 0 0 30 85 75
Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 67 74
Charlotte 25 11 11 3 0 25 63 71
Lehigh Valley 26 10 11 1 4 25 61 72
Bridgeport 28 10 14 3 1 24 61 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 25 17 4 2 2 38 83 60
Toronto 25 17 5 2 1 37 91 70
Utica 27 15 9 1 2 33 98 80
Laval 29 15 11 3 0 33 84 85
Belleville 25 15 9 1 0 31 88 83
Syracuse 26 14 10 2 0 30 84 82
Cleveland 27 13 11 1 2 29 81 72
Binghamton 26 7 15 4 0 18 67 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 28 20 4 2 2 44 101 66
Rockford 25 14 10 0 1 29 72 76
Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78
San Antonio 27 10 9 5 3 28 78 77
Manitoba 28 13 15 0 0 26 76 82
Grand Rapids 27 11 13 1 2 25 83 97
Texas 27 11 13 1 2 25 79 96
Chicago 28 11 15 2 0 24 69 87
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 25 20 5 0 0 40 92 62
Stockton 23 15 5 1 2 33 93 75
Ontario 25 11 11 3 0 25 65 85
Colorado 23 10 10 2 1 23 64 70
Bakersfield 24 9 11 3 1 22 69 87
San Diego 21 10 10 1 0 21 70 67
San Jose 22 9 11 0 2 20 77 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO

Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.

