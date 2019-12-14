|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|27
|16
|4
|2
|5
|39
|77
|64
|Providence
|28
|16
|9
|1
|2
|35
|93
|75
|Hershey
|27
|13
|9
|2
|3
|31
|72
|76
|WB/Scranton
|27
|13
|10
|3
|1
|30
|76
|81
|Springfield
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|30
|85
|75
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|10
|11
|1
|4
|25
|61
|72
|Charlotte
|26
|11
|12
|3
|0
|25
|67
|76
|Bridgeport
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|63
|98
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|88
|60
|Toronto
|26
|17
|6
|2
|1
|37
|92
|74
|Belleville
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|92
|84
|Utica
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|99
|85
|Laval
|30
|15
|12
|3
|0
|33
|84
|90
|Syracuse
|27
|15
|10
|2
|0
|32
|89
|86
|Cleveland
|27
|13
|11
|1
|2
|29
|81
|72
|Binghamton
|27
|8
|15
|4
|0
|20
|72
|97
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|28
|20
|4
|2
|2
|44
|101
|66
|Rockford
|25
|14
|10
|0
|1
|29
|72
|76
|Iowa
|26
|12
|10
|2
|2
|28
|68
|78
|San Antonio
|27
|10
|9
|5
|3
|28
|78
|77
|Manitoba
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|76
|82
|Grand Rapids
|27
|11
|13
|1
|2
|25
|83
|97
|Texas
|27
|11
|13
|1
|2
|25
|79
|96
|Chicago
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|69
|87
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|25
|20
|5
|0
|0
|40
|92
|62
|Stockton
|24
|16
|5
|1
|2
|35
|96
|77
|Ontario
|25
|11
|11
|3
|0
|25
|65
|85
|Colorado
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|64
|70
|Bakersfield
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|69
|87
|San Diego
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|70
|67
|San Jose
|23
|9
|12
|0
|2
|20
|79
|80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hartford 3, Binghamton 1
Utica 6, Toronto 4
Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2
Texas 3, Manitoba 1
Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3
San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2
Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT
Belleville 5, Rockford 2
Bridgeport 4, Utica 3
Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2
Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 5, Binghamton 3
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Rochester 3, Laval 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Texas 3, Manitoba 2
Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO
Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT
Rochester 5, Laval 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 1
Stockton 3, San Jose 2
Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4
Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.