AHL At A Glance

December 14, 2019 10:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 28 16 5 2 5 39 79 68
Providence 29 17 9 1 2 37 98 79
WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 79 82
Hershey 27 13 9 2 3 31 72 76
Springfield 29 15 13 1 0 31 89 80
Lehigh Valley 27 11 11 1 4 27 65 74
Charlotte 26 11 12 3 0 25 67 76
Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 63 98
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 26 18 4 2 2 40 88 60
Toronto 26 17 6 2 1 37 92 74
Belleville 26 16 9 1 0 33 92 84
Utica 28 15 10 1 2 33 99 85
Laval 30 15 12 3 0 33 84 90
Syracuse 27 15 10 2 0 32 89 86
Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton 27 8 15 4 0 20 72 97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 29 20 4 3 2 45 103 69
Rockford 25 14 10 0 1 29 72 76
Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78
San Antonio 27 10 9 5 3 28 78 77
Manitoba 28 13 15 0 0 26 76 82
Chicago 29 12 15 2 0 26 72 89
Grand Rapids 27 11 13 1 2 25 83 97
Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton 24 16 5 1 2 35 96 77
Ontario 25 11 11 3 0 25 65 85
Colorado 23 10 10 2 1 23 64 70
Bakersfield 24 9 11 3 1 22 69 87
San Diego 21 10 10 1 0 21 70 67
San Jose 23 9 12 0 2 20 79 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO

Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Laval 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2

Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Tucson 3, Texas 1

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.

