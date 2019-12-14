All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 28 16 5 2 5 39 79 68 Providence 29 17 9 1 2 37 98 79 WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 79 82 Hershey 27 13 9 2 3 31 72 76 Springfield 29 15 13 1 0 31 89 80 Lehigh Valley 27 11 11 1 4 27 65 74 Charlotte 26 11 12 3 0 25 67 76 Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 63 98 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 26 18 4 2 2 40 88 60 Toronto 26 17 6 2 1 37 92 74 Belleville 26 16 9 1 0 33 92 84 Utica 28 15 10 1 2 33 99 85 Laval 30 15 12 3 0 33 84 90 Syracuse 27 15 10 2 0 32 89 86 Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75 Binghamton 27 8 15 4 0 20 72 97 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 29 20 4 3 2 45 103 69 Rockford 25 14 10 0 1 29 72 76 Iowa 26 12 10 2 2 28 68 78 San Antonio 28 10 10 5 3 28 80 81 Manitoba 29 14 15 0 0 28 80 84 Chicago 29 12 15 2 0 26 72 89 Grand Rapids 27 11 13 1 2 25 83 97 Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63 Stockton 24 16 5 1 2 35 96 77 Ontario 25 11 11 3 0 25 65 85 Colorado 23 10 10 2 1 23 64 70 Bakersfield 24 9 11 3 1 22 69 87 San Diego 21 10 10 1 0 21 70 67 San Jose 23 9 12 0 2 20 79 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 3, Binghamton 1

Utica 6, Toronto 4

Rochester 4, WB/Scranton 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Grand Rapids 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 6, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 3, Ontario 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO

Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Laval 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2

Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Tucson 3, Texas 1

Iowa at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.

