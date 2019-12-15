Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

December 15, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 28 16 5 2 5 39 79 68
Providence 30 18 9 1 2 39 103 79
Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77
WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 79 82
Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85
Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77
Charlotte 26 11 12 3 0 25 67 76
Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 63 98
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 26 18 4 2 2 40 88 60
Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78
Belleville 26 16 9 1 0 33 92 84
Utica 28 15 10 1 2 33 99 85
Laval 30 15 12 3 0 33 84 90
Syracuse 27 15 10 2 0 32 89 86
Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton 27 8 15 4 0 20 72 97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 29 20 4 3 2 45 103 69
Rockford 26 15 10 0 1 31 76 78
Iowa 28 13 11 2 2 30 75 85
San Antonio 28 10 10 5 3 28 80 81
Manitoba 29 14 15 0 0 28 80 84
Chicago 29 12 15 2 0 26 72 89
Grand Rapids 28 11 14 1 2 25 84 99
Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton 25 17 5 1 2 37 101 79
Ontario 27 12 11 3 1 28 72 92
Colorado 24 11 10 2 1 25 67 71
Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88
San Diego 22 10 11 1 0 21 71 70
San Jose 24 9 13 0 2 20 81 85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Rockford 2

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3

Charlotte 3, Syracuse 2

Cleveland 4, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Rochester 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Tucson 2, San Antonio 1, SO

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, SO

Grand Rapids 6, Bakersfield 5, OT

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Laval 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 2

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4

Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1

Binghamton 5, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2

Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Tucson 3, Texas 1

Iowa 4, Ontario 3, SO

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 1

Sunday’s Games

Providence 5, Springfield 0

Rockford 4, Toronto 2

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Ontario 4, Iowa 3

Stockton 5, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

