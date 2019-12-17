|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|28
|16
|5
|2
|5
|39
|79
|68
|Providence
|30
|18
|9
|1
|2
|39
|103
|79
|Hershey
|28
|14
|9
|2
|3
|33
|75
|77
|WB/Scranton
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|79
|82
|Springfield
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|89
|85
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|11
|12
|1
|4
|27
|66
|77
|Charlotte
|26
|11
|12
|3
|0
|25
|67
|76
|Bridgeport
|29
|10
|15
|3
|1
|24
|63
|98
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|26
|18
|4
|2
|2
|40
|88
|60
|Toronto
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|94
|78
|Belleville
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|92
|84
|Utica
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|99
|85
|Laval
|30
|15
|12
|3
|0
|33
|84
|90
|Syracuse
|27
|15
|10
|2
|0
|32
|89
|86
|Cleveland
|28
|13
|12
|1
|2
|29
|82
|75
|Binghamton
|27
|8
|15
|4
|0
|20
|72
|97
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|29
|20
|4
|3
|2
|45
|103
|69
|Rockford
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|76
|78
|Iowa
|28
|13
|11
|2
|2
|30
|75
|85
|Manitoba
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|80
|84
|San Antonio
|29
|10
|11
|5
|3
|28
|81
|85
|Chicago
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|76
|90
|Grand Rapids
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|84
|99
|Texas
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|80
|99
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|26
|21
|5
|0
|0
|42
|95
|63
|Stockton
|25
|17
|5
|1
|2
|37
|101
|79
|Ontario
|27
|12
|11
|3
|1
|28
|72
|92
|Colorado
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|67
|71
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|71
|88
|San Diego
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|71
|70
|San Jose
|24
|9
|13
|0
|2
|20
|81
|85
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Stockton 5, San Jose 2
Chicago 4, San Antonio 1
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
