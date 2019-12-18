Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 18, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81
Providence 30 18 9 1 2 39 103 79
Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77
WB/Scranton 28 14 10 3 1 32 79 82
Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85
Charlotte 28 13 12 3 0 29 80 80
Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77
Bridgeport 29 10 15 3 1 24 63 98
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 26 18 4 2 2 40 88 60
Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78
Laval 31 15 12 3 1 34 86 93
Belleville 26 16 9 1 0 33 92 84
Utica 28 15 10 1 2 33 99 85
Syracuse 27 15 10 2 0 32 89 86
Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton 27 8 15 4 0 20 72 97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 29 20 4 3 2 45 103 69
Rockford 27 16 10 0 1 33 79 80
Iowa 28 13 11 2 2 30 75 85
San Antonio 29 10 11 5 3 28 81 85
Manitoba 30 14 16 0 0 28 83 89
Chicago 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90
Grand Rapids 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 101
Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton 25 17 5 1 2 37 101 79
Ontario 27 12 11 3 1 28 72 92
Colorado 25 12 10 2 1 27 72 74
Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88
San Diego 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 73
San Jose 24 9 13 0 2 20 81 85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 4, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 6, Hartford 3

Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO

Colorado 5, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

