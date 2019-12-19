Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 19, 2019 4:41 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 31 19 9 1 2 41 109 79
Hartford 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81
Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77
WB/Scranton 29 14 11 3 1 32 79 88
Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85
Charlotte 28 13 12 3 0 29 80 80
Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77
Bridgeport 30 11 15 3 1 26 66 100
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 27 18 5 2 2 40 89 62
Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78
Utica 29 16 10 1 2 35 103 88
Laval 31 15 12 3 1 34 86 93
Belleville 27 16 10 1 0 33 95 88
Syracuse 28 15 11 2 0 32 91 89
Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75
Binghamton 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 30 21 4 3 2 47 105 70
Rockford 27 16 10 0 1 33 79 80
Iowa 29 14 11 2 2 32 79 88
Chicago 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90
San Antonio 30 10 12 5 3 28 82 87
Manitoba 31 14 17 0 0 28 87 99
Grand Rapids 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 101
Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63
Stockton 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83
Ontario 28 13 11 3 1 30 76 95
Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 82 78
Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88
San Diego 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 73
San Jose 25 9 14 0 2 20 84 89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Hartford 3

Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO

Colorado 5, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Rochester 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 10

Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

