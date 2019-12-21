All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 32 19 10 1 2 41 109 80 Hartford 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81 WB/Scranton 30 15 11 3 1 34 80 88 Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77 Springfield 31 16 14 1 0 33 92 86 Lehigh Valley 29 12 12 1 4 29 69 79 Charlotte 29 13 13 3 0 29 82 83 Bridgeport 31 11 16 3 1 26 67 103 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 28 19 5 2 2 42 92 62 Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78 Utica 30 17 10 1 2 37 108 91 Belleville 28 17 10 1 0 35 102 91 Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98 Syracuse 29 15 12 2 0 32 94 96 Cleveland 29 13 13 1 2 29 82 79 Binghamton 29 9 16 4 0 22 74 101 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70 Rockford 28 17 10 0 1 35 83 82 Iowa 30 15 11 2 2 34 83 90 Chicago 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90 San Antonio 30 10 12 5 3 28 82 87 Manitoba 31 14 17 0 0 28 87 99 Grand Rapids 30 12 15 1 2 27 89 105 Texas 29 11 15 1 2 25 82 103 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 27 22 5 0 0 44 101 66 Stockton 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83 Ontario 29 13 12 3 1 30 79 101 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 82 78 Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88 San Diego 24 10 12 1 1 22 75 77 San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Rochester 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 10

Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Laval 3

Rochester 3, Binghamton 0

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1, Providence 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 0

Rockford 4, Texas 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

