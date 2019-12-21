|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|41
|86
|81
|Providence
|33
|19
|11
|1
|2
|41
|109
|83
|Hershey
|29
|15
|9
|2
|3
|35
|77
|78
|WB/Scranton
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|80
|91
|Springfield
|32
|16
|14
|2
|0
|34
|93
|88
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|12
|12
|1
|4
|29
|69
|79
|Charlotte
|29
|13
|13
|3
|0
|29
|82
|83
|Bridgeport
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|70
|103
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|29
|19
|6
|2
|2
|42
|95
|66
|Toronto
|28
|18
|7
|2
|1
|39
|101
|81
|Utica
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|39
|112
|94
|Belleville
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|105
|98
|Syracuse
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|99
|98
|Laval
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|89
|98
|Cleveland
|30
|14
|13
|1
|2
|31
|85
|81
|Binghamton
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|76
|106
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|31
|22
|4
|3
|2
|49
|109
|70
|Rockford
|29
|17
|11
|0
|1
|35
|85
|85
|Iowa
|30
|15
|11
|2
|2
|34
|83
|90
|Manitoba
|32
|15
|17
|0
|0
|30
|93
|103
|Chicago
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|76
|90
|San Antonio
|31
|10
|13
|5
|3
|28
|86
|93
|Grand Rapids
|30
|12
|15
|1
|2
|27
|89
|105
|Texas
|29
|11
|15
|1
|2
|25
|82
|103
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|27
|22
|5
|0
|0
|44
|101
|66
|Stockton
|26
|17
|5
|2
|2
|38
|104
|83
|Ontario
|29
|13
|12
|3
|1
|30
|79
|101
|Colorado
|26
|13
|10
|2
|1
|29
|82
|78
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|71
|88
|San Diego
|24
|10
|12
|1
|1
|22
|75
|77
|San Jose
|26
|10
|14
|0
|2
|22
|88
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2
Charlotte 7, Hartford 1
Utica 4, Belleville 3
Binghamton 2, Rochester 1
Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0
Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1
Manitoba 4, Colorado 10
Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT
Ontario 4, San Jose 3
Belleville 7, Syracuse 3
Utica 5, Laval 3
Rochester 3, Binghamton 0
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 1, Providence 0
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 0
Rockford 4, Texas 2
Tucson 6, Ontario 3
San Jose 4, San Diego 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0
Cleveland 3, Rockford 2
Hartford 3, Providence 0
Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT
Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Toronto 7, Belleville 3
Utica 4, Rochester 3
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.