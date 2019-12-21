All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81 Providence 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83 Hershey 29 15 9 2 3 35 77 78 WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91 Springfield 32 16 14 2 0 34 93 88 Lehigh Valley 29 12 12 1 4 29 69 79 Charlotte 29 13 13 3 0 29 82 83 Bridgeport 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66 Toronto 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81 Utica 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94 Belleville 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98 Syracuse 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98 Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98 Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81 Binghamton 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70 Rockford 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85 Iowa 30 15 11 2 2 34 83 90 Manitoba 32 15 17 0 0 30 93 103 Chicago 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90 San Antonio 31 10 13 5 3 28 86 93 Grand Rapids 30 12 15 1 2 27 89 105 Texas 29 11 15 1 2 25 82 103 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 27 22 5 0 0 44 101 66 Stockton 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83 Ontario 29 13 12 3 1 30 79 101 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 82 78 Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88 San Diego 24 10 12 1 1 22 75 77 San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Rochester 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 10

Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Laval 3

Rochester 3, Binghamton 0

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1, Providence 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 0

Rockford 4, Texas 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 3, Rockford 2

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT

Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 7, Belleville 3

Utica 4, Rochester 3

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

