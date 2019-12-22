Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

December 22, 2019 1:30 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81
Providence 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83
Hershey 29 15 9 2 3 35 77 78
WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91
Springfield 32 16 14 2 0 34 93 88
Lehigh Valley 29 12 12 1 4 29 69 79
Charlotte 29 13 13 3 0 29 82 83
Bridgeport 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66
Toronto 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81
Utica 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94
Belleville 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98
Syracuse 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98
Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98
Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70
Iowa 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93
Rockford 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85
Chicago 31 14 15 2 0 30 78 91
Manitoba 32 15 17 0 0 30 93 103
Grand Rapids 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109
San Antonio 31 10 13 5 3 28 86 93
Texas 30 11 16 1 2 25 83 105
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 29 24 5 0 0 48 117 66
Stockton 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87
Colorado 27 14 10 2 1 31 86 79
Ontario 31 13 14 3 1 30 79 117
Bakersfield 26 10 12 3 1 24 72 92
San Diego 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80
San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Laval 3

Rochester 3, Binghamton 0

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1, Providence 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 0

Rockford 4, Texas 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 3, Rockford 2

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT

Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 7, Belleville 3

Utica 4, Rochester 3

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 0

San Diego 4, Stockton 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

