All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81 Providence 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83 Hershey 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80 WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91 Springfield 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91 Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85 Lehigh Valley 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83 Bridgeport 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66 Toronto 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81 Utica 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94 Belleville 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98 Syracuse 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98 Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98 Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81 Binghamton 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70 Iowa 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93 Rockford 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85 Chicago 33 14 17 2 0 30 78 97 San Antonio 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95 Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107 Texas 32 13 16 1 2 29 89 105 Grand Rapids 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66 Stockton 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87 Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84 Ontario 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109 San Diego 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80 Bakersfield 27 10 12 3 1 24 77 99 San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 7, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Laval 3

Rochester 3, Binghamton 0

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 1, Providence 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 0

Rockford 4, Texas 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 3, Rockford 2

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT

Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 7, Belleville 3

Utica 4, Rochester 3

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 0

San Diego 4, Stockton 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2

Texas 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 5

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

