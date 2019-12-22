AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee Admirals 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70 Iowa Wild 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93 Rockford Icehogs 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85 Chicago Wolves 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94 San Antonio Rampage 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95 Manitoba Moose 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107 Grand Rapids Griffins 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109 Texas Stars 31 12 16 1 2 27 86 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson Roadrunners 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66 Stockton Heat 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87 COLORADO EAGLES 27 14 10 2 1 31 86 79 Ontario Reign 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109 San Diego Gulls 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80 Bakersfield Condors 26 10 12 3 1 24 72 92 San Jose Barracuda 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

Western Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford Wolf Pack 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81 Providence Bruins 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83 Hershey Bears 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91 Springfield Thunderbirds 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91 Charlotte Checkers 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester Americans 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66 Toronto Marlies 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81 Utica Comets 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94 Belleville Senators 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98 Syracuse Crunch 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98 Laval Rocket 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98 Cleveland Monsters 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81 Binghamton Devils 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville Senators 7, Syracuse Crunch 3

Utica Comets 5, Laval Rocket 3

Advertisement

Rochester Americans 3, Binghamton Devils 0

Springfield Thunderbirds 3, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1, Providence Bruins 0

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 2

Milwaukee Admirals 4, Cleveland Monsters 0

Rockford Icehogs 4, Texas Stars 2

Tucson Roadrunners 6, Ontario Reign 3

San Jose Barracuda 4, San Diego Gulls 2

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto Marlies 7, Belleville Senators 3

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0

Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Providence Bruins 0

Hershey Bears 2, Springfield Thunderbirds 1

Manitoba Moose 6, San Antonio Rampage 4

Cleveland Monsters 3, Rockford Icehogs 2

Syracuse Crunch 5, Binghamton Devils 2

Utica Comets 4, Rochester Americans 3

Chicago Wolves 2, Texas Stars 1

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 3

Colorado Eagles 4, Bakersfield Condors 1

Tucson Roadrunners 8, Ontario Reign 0

San Diego Gulls 4, Stockton Heat 3

Charlotte Checkers 4, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2

Hershey Bears 3, Springfield Thunderbirds 2

San Antonio Rampage 4, Manitoba Moose 2

Texas Stars 3, Chicago Wolves 0

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.