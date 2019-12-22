Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

December 22, 2019 8:39 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee Admirals 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70
Iowa Wild 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93
Rockford Icehogs 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85
Chicago Wolves 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94
San Antonio Rampage 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95
Manitoba Moose 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Grand Rapids Griffins 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109
Texas Stars 31 12 16 1 2 27 86 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson Roadrunners 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66
Stockton Heat 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87
COLORADO EAGLES 27 14 10 2 1 31 86 79
Ontario Reign 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109
San Diego Gulls 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80
Bakersfield Condors 26 10 12 3 1 24 72 92
San Jose Barracuda 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

Western Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford Wolf Pack 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81
Providence Bruins 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83
Hershey Bears 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91
Springfield Thunderbirds 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91
Charlotte Checkers 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83
Bridgeport Sound Tigers 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester Americans 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66
Toronto Marlies 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81
Utica Comets 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94
Belleville Senators 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98
Syracuse Crunch 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98
Laval Rocket 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98
Cleveland Monsters 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton Devils 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville Senators 7, Syracuse Crunch 3

Utica Comets 5, Laval Rocket 3

Advertisement

Rochester Americans 3, Binghamton Devils 0

Springfield Thunderbirds 3, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1, Providence Bruins 0

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 2

Milwaukee Admirals 4, Cleveland Monsters 0

Rockford Icehogs 4, Texas Stars 2

Tucson Roadrunners 6, Ontario Reign 3

San Jose Barracuda 4, San Diego Gulls 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto Marlies 7, Belleville Senators 3

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0

Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Providence Bruins 0

Hershey Bears 2, Springfield Thunderbirds 1

Manitoba Moose 6, San Antonio Rampage 4

Cleveland Monsters 3, Rockford Icehogs 2

Syracuse Crunch 5, Binghamton Devils 2

Utica Comets 4, Rochester Americans 3

Chicago Wolves 2, Texas Stars 1

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 3

Colorado Eagles 4, Bakersfield Condors 1

Tucson Roadrunners 8, Ontario Reign 0

San Diego Gulls 4, Stockton Heat 3

Charlotte Checkers 4, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2

Hershey Bears 3, Springfield Thunderbirds 2

San Antonio Rampage 4, Manitoba Moose 2

Texas Stars 3, Chicago Wolves 0

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS hold Change of Responsibility ceremony

Today in History

2006: Former President Gerald Ford dies at age 93