Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL Glance

December 27, 2019 8:40 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 34 20 11 1 2 43 113 86
Hartford 32 17 8 2 5 41 87 86
Hershey 31 17 9 2 3 39 86 85
WB/Scranton 32 16 12 3 1 36 84 93
Springfield 34 16 16 2 0 34 98 95
Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85
Bridgeport 33 13 16 3 1 30 75 104
Lehigh Valley 31 12 14 1 4 29 73 87

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 30 20 6 2 2 44 99 69
Toronto 30 19 8 2 1 41 106 86
Utica 32 18 10 2 2 40 117 100
Belleville 31 18 12 1 0 37 111 104
Syracuse 31 16 12 2 1 35 100 100
Laval 33 15 14 3 1 34 91 101
Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton 31 10 17 4 0 24 78 107

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 32 23 4 3 2 51 112 70
Iowa 32 17 11 2 2 38 93 95
Rockford 30 17 12 0 1 35 87 91
San Antonio 33 11 13 5 4 31 92 98
Chicago 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94
Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Texas 32 13 16 1 2 29 89 107
Grand Rapids 32 12 16 2 2 28 92 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66
Stockton 28 18 5 2 3 41 115 88
Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84
Ontario 31 13 14 3 1 30 80 115
San Diego 26 12 12 1 1 26 85 81
Bakersfield 27 10 13 3 1 24 77 99
San Jose 27 10 15 0 2 22 89 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Stockton 8, San Jose 1

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Advertisement

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Binghamton 2, Syracuse 1

Hershey 6, Utica 5

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Providence 4, Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 3, Laval 2

Iowa 6, Rockford 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Texas 3, San Antonio 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama