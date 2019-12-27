AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|34
|20
|11
|1
|2
|43
|113
|86
|Hartford
|32
|17
|8
|2
|5
|41
|87
|86
|Hershey
|31
|17
|9
|2
|3
|39
|86
|85
|WB/Scranton
|32
|16
|12
|3
|1
|36
|84
|93
|Springfield
|34
|16
|16
|2
|0
|34
|98
|95
|Charlotte
|30
|14
|13
|3
|0
|31
|86
|85
|Bridgeport
|33
|13
|16
|3
|1
|30
|75
|104
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|12
|14
|1
|4
|29
|73
|87
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|30
|20
|6
|2
|2
|44
|99
|69
|Toronto
|30
|19
|8
|2
|1
|41
|106
|86
|Utica
|32
|18
|10
|2
|2
|40
|117
|100
|Belleville
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|111
|104
|Syracuse
|31
|16
|12
|2
|1
|35
|100
|100
|Laval
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|91
|101
|Cleveland
|30
|14
|13
|1
|2
|31
|85
|81
|Binghamton
|31
|10
|17
|4
|0
|24
|78
|107
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|32
|23
|4
|3
|2
|51
|112
|70
|Iowa
|32
|17
|11
|2
|2
|38
|93
|95
|Rockford
|30
|17
|12
|0
|1
|35
|87
|91
|San Antonio
|33
|11
|13
|5
|4
|31
|92
|98
|Chicago
|32
|14
|16
|2
|0
|30
|78
|94
|Manitoba
|33
|15
|18
|0
|0
|30
|95
|107
|Texas
|32
|13
|16
|1
|2
|29
|89
|107
|Grand Rapids
|32
|12
|16
|2
|2
|28
|92
|112
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|28
|23
|5
|0
|0
|46
|109
|66
|Stockton
|28
|18
|5
|2
|3
|41
|115
|88
|Colorado
|28
|15
|10
|2
|1
|33
|93
|84
|Ontario
|31
|13
|14
|3
|1
|30
|80
|115
|San Diego
|26
|12
|12
|1
|1
|26
|85
|81
|Bakersfield
|27
|10
|13
|3
|1
|24
|77
|99
|San Jose
|27
|10
|15
|0
|2
|22
|89
|99
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Stockton 8, San Jose 1
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0
Binghamton 2, Syracuse 1
Hershey 6, Utica 5
Rochester 4, Belleville 3
Providence 4, Springfield 3
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Toronto 3, Laval 2
Iowa 6, Rockford 2
Texas 3, San Antonio 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
