AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 33 18 8 2 5 43 91 87 Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 114 90 Hershey 32 17 10 2 3 39 87 87 WB/Scranton 33 17 12 3 1 38 86 94 Springfield 35 17 16 2 0 36 102 98 Charlotte 31 15 13 3 0 33 91 86 Bridgeport 34 13 16 4 1 31 78 108 Lehigh Valley 32 12 15 1 4 29 75 91

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 31 20 7 2 2 44 99 71 Utica 33 19 10 2 2 42 121 102 Toronto 31 19 9 2 1 41 107 92 Belleville 32 19 12 1 0 39 119 106 Laval 34 16 14 3 1 36 97 102 Syracuse 32 16 13 2 1 35 102 108 Cleveland 31 14 14 1 2 31 86 86 Binghamton 32 11 17 4 0 26 80 107

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 33 23 5 3 2 51 114 73 Iowa 33 17 12 2 2 38 96 99 Rockford 30 17 12 0 1 35 87 91 San Antonio 34 12 13 5 4 33 97 102 Chicago 33 15 16 2 0 32 82 97 Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107 Grand Rapids 33 13 16 2 2 30 95 114 Texas 33 13 16 2 2 30 93 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 29 23 6 0 0 46 112 70 Stockton 29 18 6 2 3 41 118 92 Colorado 29 16 10 2 1 35 97 87 Ontario 32 14 14 3 1 32 83 117 San Diego 27 12 12 2 1 27 87 84 Bakersfield 28 11 13 3 1 26 81 102 San Jose 27 10 15 0 2 22 89 99

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Laval 6, Toronto 1

Belleville 8, Syracuse 2

Advertisement

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 1

Hartford 4, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 3

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Binghamton 2, Rochester 0

Utica 4, Lehigh Valley 2

San Antonio 5, Texas 4

Colorado 4, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3

Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.