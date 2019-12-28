AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|33
|18
|8
|2
|5
|43
|91
|87
|Providence
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|114
|90
|Hershey
|32
|17
|10
|2
|3
|39
|87
|87
|WB/Scranton
|33
|17
|12
|3
|1
|38
|86
|94
|Springfield
|35
|17
|16
|2
|0
|36
|102
|98
|Charlotte
|31
|15
|13
|3
|0
|33
|91
|86
|Bridgeport
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|31
|78
|108
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|12
|15
|1
|4
|29
|75
|91
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|31
|20
|7
|2
|2
|44
|99
|71
|Utica
|33
|19
|10
|2
|2
|42
|121
|102
|Toronto
|31
|19
|9
|2
|1
|41
|107
|92
|Belleville
|32
|19
|12
|1
|0
|39
|119
|106
|Laval
|34
|16
|14
|3
|1
|36
|97
|102
|Syracuse
|32
|16
|13
|2
|1
|35
|102
|108
|Cleveland
|31
|14
|14
|1
|2
|31
|86
|86
|Binghamton
|32
|11
|17
|4
|0
|26
|80
|107
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|5
|3
|2
|51
|114
|73
|Iowa
|33
|17
|12
|2
|2
|38
|96
|99
|Rockford
|30
|17
|12
|0
|1
|35
|87
|91
|San Antonio
|34
|12
|13
|5
|4
|33
|97
|102
|Chicago
|33
|15
|16
|2
|0
|32
|82
|97
|Manitoba
|33
|15
|18
|0
|0
|30
|95
|107
|Grand Rapids
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|95
|114
|Texas
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|93
|112
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|29
|23
|6
|0
|0
|46
|112
|70
|Stockton
|29
|18
|6
|2
|3
|41
|118
|92
|Colorado
|29
|16
|10
|2
|1
|35
|97
|87
|Ontario
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|83
|117
|San Diego
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|87
|84
|Bakersfield
|28
|11
|13
|3
|1
|26
|81
|102
|San Jose
|27
|10
|15
|0
|2
|22
|89
|99
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Laval 6, Toronto 1
Belleville 8, Syracuse 2
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 1
Hartford 4, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1
Chicago 4, Iowa 3
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2
Binghamton 2, Rochester 0
Utica 4, Lehigh Valley 2
San Antonio 5, Texas 4
Colorado 4, Tucson 3
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3
Ontario 3, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.