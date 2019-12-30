AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|33
|18
|8
|2
|5
|43
|91
|87
|Providence
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|114
|90
|Hershey
|33
|18
|10
|2
|3
|41
|90
|87
|WB/Scranton
|33
|17
|12
|3
|1
|38
|86
|94
|Springfield
|35
|17
|16
|2
|0
|36
|102
|98
|Charlotte
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|94
|87
|Bridgeport
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|31
|78
|108
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|12
|16
|1
|4
|29
|75
|94
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|31
|20
|7
|2
|2
|44
|99
|71
|Utica
|33
|19
|10
|2
|2
|42
|121
|102
|Toronto
|31
|19
|9
|2
|1
|41
|107
|92
|Belleville
|32
|19
|12
|1
|0
|39
|119
|106
|Laval
|34
|16
|14
|3
|1
|36
|97
|102
|Syracuse
|32
|16
|13
|2
|1
|35
|102
|108
|Cleveland
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|31
|87
|89
|Binghamton
|32
|11
|17
|4
|0
|26
|80
|107
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|34
|24
|5
|3
|2
|53
|117
|75
|Iowa
|33
|17
|12
|2
|2
|38
|96
|99
|Rockford
|31
|17
|13
|0
|1
|35
|89
|94
|Chicago
|34
|15
|16
|2
|1
|33
|84
|100
|San Antonio
|34
|12
|13
|5
|4
|33
|97
|102
|Manitoba
|34
|16
|18
|0
|0
|32
|98
|109
|Grand Rapids
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|95
|114
|Texas
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|93
|112
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|30
|23
|7
|0
|0
|46
|113
|74
|Stockton
|29
|18
|6
|2
|3
|41
|118
|92
|Colorado
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|101
|88
|Ontario
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|83
|117
|Bakersfield
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|88
|107
|San Diego
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|87
|84
|San Jose
|28
|10
|16
|0
|2
|22
|94
|106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Manitoba 3, Rockford 2
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 2
Colorado 4, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 7, San Jose 5
Monday’s Games
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
