AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|34
|19
|8
|2
|5
|45
|94
|89
|Providence
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|114
|90
|Hershey
|33
|18
|10
|2
|3
|41
|90
|87
|WB/Scranton
|34
|17
|12
|3
|2
|39
|90
|99
|Springfield
|36
|18
|16
|2
|0
|38
|107
|102
|Charlotte
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|94
|87
|Bridgeport
|35
|13
|17
|4
|1
|31
|80
|111
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|12
|16
|1
|4
|29
|75
|94
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|32
|20
|8
|2
|2
|44
|101
|74
|Utica
|34
|20
|10
|2
|2
|44
|124
|104
|Toronto
|32
|19
|10
|2
|1
|41
|108
|96
|Belleville
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|122
|110
|Laval
|35
|17
|14
|3
|1
|38
|101
|105
|Syracuse
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|105
|113
|Cleveland
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|91
|90
|Binghamton
|33
|12
|17
|4
|0
|28
|85
|110
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|34
|24
|5
|3
|2
|53
|117
|75
|Iowa
|34
|18
|12
|2
|2
|40
|101
|103
|Rockford
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|92
|98
|Manitoba
|35
|17
|18
|0
|0
|34
|102
|112
|Chicago
|34
|15
|16
|2
|1
|33
|84
|100
|San Antonio
|34
|12
|13
|5
|4
|33
|97
|102
|Grand Rapids
|33
|13
|16
|2
|2
|30
|95
|114
|Texas
|34
|13
|17
|2
|2
|30
|97
|117
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|30
|23
|7
|0
|0
|46
|113
|74
|Stockton
|29
|18
|6
|2
|3
|41
|118
|92
|Colorado
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|101
|88
|Ontario
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|83
|117
|Bakersfield
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|88
|107
|San Diego
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|87
|84
|San Jose
|28
|10
|16
|0
|2
|22
|94
|106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Laval 4, Belleville 3
Iowa 5, Texas 4
Cleveland 4, Toronto 1
Springfield 5, WB/Scranton 4
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 4, Rockford 3
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Binghamton 5, Syracuse 3
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
