AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee Admirals
|30
|21
|4
|3
|2
|47
|105
|70
|Rockford Icehogs
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|79
|80
|Iowa Wild
|29
|14
|11
|2
|2
|32
|79
|88
|Chicago Wolves
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|76
|90
|San Antonio Rampage
|30
|10
|12
|5
|3
|28
|82
|87
|Manitoba Moose
|31
|14
|17
|0
|0
|28
|87
|99
|Grand Rapids Griffins
|29
|12
|14
|1
|2
|27
|87
|101
|Texas Stars
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|80
|99
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson Roadrunners
|26
|21
|5
|0
|0
|42
|95
|63
|Stockton Heat
|26
|17
|5
|2
|2
|38
|104
|83
|Ontario Reign
|28
|13
|11
|3
|1
|30
|76
|95
|COLORADO EAGLES
|26
|13
|10
|2
|1
|29
|82
|78
|Bakersfield Condors
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|71
|88
|San Diego Gulls
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|73
|73
|San Jose Barracuda
|25
|9
|14
|0
|2
|20
|84
|89
Western Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence Bruins
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|109
|79
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|30
|16
|7
|2
|5
|39
|83
|81
|Hershey Bears
|28
|14
|9
|2
|3
|33
|75
|77
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|79
|88
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|89
|85
|Charlotte Checkers
|28
|13
|12
|3
|0
|29
|80
|80
|Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|28
|11
|12
|1
|4
|27
|66
|77
|Bridgeport Sound Tigers
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|26
|66
|100
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester Americans
|27
|18
|5
|2
|2
|40
|89
|62
|Toronto Marlies
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|94
|78
|Utica Comets
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|103
|88
|Laval Rocket
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|86
|93
|Belleville Senators
|27
|16
|10
|1
|0
|33
|95
|88
|Syracuse Crunch
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|91
|89
|Cleveland Monsters
|28
|13
|12
|1
|2
|29
|82
|75
|Binghamton Devils
|28
|9
|15
|4
|0
|22
|74
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Utica Comets 4, Belleville Senators 3
Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Syracuse Crunch 2
Charlotte Checkers 7, Hartford Wolf Pack 1
Binghamton Devils 2, Rochester Americans 1
Providence Bruins 6, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0
Milwaukee Admirals 2, San Antonio Rampage 1
Colorado Eagles 10, Manitoba Moose 4
Ontario Reign 4, San Jose Barracuda 3
Iowa Wild 4, Stockton Heat 3
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.
Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.
Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.
Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.
Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.
Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto Marlies at Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 7 p.m.
Providence Bruins at Hartford Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.
Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.
San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Monsters at Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.
Binghamton Devils at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.
Utica Comets at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton Heat at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 1 p.m.
Springfield Thunderbirds at Hershey Bears, 1 p.m.
San Antonio Rampage at Manitoba Moose, 3 p.m.
Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
